Biñan outpaces Negros; Zamboanga, Valenzuela triumph

Biñan sped away before coasting to a 72-64 victory over Negros in Friday’s nightcap to level its slate in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Paco Arena in Manila.

In control throughout, Biñan Tatak Gel built a 58-41 lead and foiled Negros’ final rally to rebound from back-to-back losses and level its slate at 2-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The Hacienderos came to within 60-65, but a tip-in by Jopet Soriano and a jumper by Carlo Lastimosa restored order, 69-60, with 3 minutes and 48 seconds left.

Lastimosa posted 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and was chosen the best player.

“It’s a must-win game,” said Lastimosa. “We really have to prepare and adjust quickly,” noting that virtually all the teams have gotten stronger this year.

Kenny Roger Rocacurva supported Lastimosa with 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Pamboy Raymundo with 10 points and 3 assists, and Marc Pingris with 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.

Negros absorbed its second straight defeat despite Jan Formento’s 20 points and 2 assists, Carl Joshua Alattica’s 16 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, and Germy Mahinay’s 11 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists.

Zamboanga SiKat trounced Iloilo, 92-74, in the second game, while Valenzuela City blew a big lead, but recovered in time to beat Sarangani 10ACT, 77-72, in the opener.

Reggz Gabat and John Arthur Calisay tallied 17 points each and John Felicilda notched 16 points, 11 assists and 7 assists as Zamboanga checked a 2-game slide.

They were supported by Paeng Are with 10 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists and Inand Val Fornilos with 6 points, 17 rebounds and 5 assists.

Iloilo tumbled to 0-3 despite Levi Hernandez’s 33-point, 8-rebound effort, Jorey Napoles’ 17 points and 6 rebounds, and Paul Sanga’s 11 points and 4 rebounds.

Well ahead, 50-25, the Valenzuela Darkhorse turned cold, allowing the Marlins to seize control at 68-64 following a 9-point cluster sparked by Ken Brillantes.

Fil-Am Geremy Robinson Jr., however, averted a Valenzuela disaster, scoring all of his 7 points in an 11-2 run that pushed the Darkhorse back on top, 75-70, with 1 minute and 30 seconds left.

Val Chauca chalked up 24 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Valenzuela, which notched its first win after back-to-back losses.

Veteran Jay Collado posted 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while JR Olegario contributed 11 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Sarangani, which dropped to 1-2, got 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks from Carl Bryan Lacap, 10 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists from King Destacamento, and 11 points plus 6 rebounds from Migs Pascual.

The MPBL visits the City of San Jose Del Monte Sports Complex on Monday, featuring games between Basilan and Cebu at 4 p.m., Abra and Batangas at 6 p.m., and Meycauayan Marilao and Caloocan at 8 p.m.