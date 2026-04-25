10 cabbies in QC caught trying to claim ₱5K fuel aid twice

Ten taxi drivers in Quezon City were caught attempting to claim the ₱5,000 fuel subsidy twice during the April 24 distribution, prompting the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to warn that repeat offenders risk losing their driver’s license.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor D. Mendoza II said the drivers gave various excuses when caught, stressing, “Once any taxi driver is caught, we will request the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to revoke the driver’s license.”

On Friday, more than ₱10 million was distributed to over 2,000 taxi drivers at the LTFRB and LTO central offices. The agency reminded beneficiaries not to attempt the same trick during the second wave of distribution on April 25.

“The first day of the fuel distribution is peaceful and orderly and we hope to sustain it on the second day of the distribution process for the taxi drivers,” said Mendoza.

He said they expect more taxi drivers to claim the fuel subsidy on the scheduled last day of distribution of fuel subsidy for taxi drivers in Metro Manila on Saturday.

The national government has released almost P98 million for fuel subsidies for taxis.

In Friday’s distribution, each taxi driver received an envelope containing P5,000 each. Around 2,000 taxi drivers claimed the subsidy on Friday.

Mendoza assured that the distribution process will continue as he expressed confidence that all the released funds will be distributed to intended beneficiaries.

“We assure our friends and partners at the public transportation sector that the distribution process will continue until all the intended beneficiaries claim their assistance from the national government,” said Mendoza.

He said monitoring has been intensified for real-time and immediate intervention on any concerns relating to fuel subsidy distribution. (Aaron Recuenco)