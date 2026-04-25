Leviste to Marcos admin: Probe ‘ayuda’ program

Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste is urging Malacañang to investigate alleged discrimination and corruption in the Marcos administration’s “Bawat Bayan Makikinabang” aid program after 84 barangays were reportedly excluded from a distribution event attended by the President.

The neophyte lawmaker told House reporters that the snubbed villages were left out of the April 24 rollout of the program, which also covered the “Bawat Barangay Makikinabang” initiative. The event was personally graced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Leviste said the exclusion raises serious concerns about the discriminatory implementation of the program, which was designed to provide each barangay with ₱200,000 in aid.

To address the issue, the congressman intends to file a House resolution seeking his colleagues’ support for a formal probe into the matter.

In a draft resolution shared on social media, Leviste urged the Office of the President (OP) “to immediately conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into reports of discrimination in the implementation of the ‘Bawat Barangay Makikinabang’ and ‘Bawat Bayan Makikinabang’ programs, including the exclusion of certain barangays, and alleged requests for commissions in exchange for funding allocations”.

“One barangay captain reported that their exclusion was allegedly explained by Batangas Liga ng Barangay President Fernando Rocafort as being due to Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, the wife of Executive Secretary [Ralph] Recto who oversees this program, suggesting that political considerations influence the distribution of public funds, contrary to the stated purpose of the program,” the resolution read.

Leviste claimed there were also separate reports of middlemen approaching local government units (LGUs) and offering access to funds under the Local Government Support Fund in exchange for commissions of up to 25 percent.

He says this highlights the possibility of corruption in the allocation of public funds. (Ellson Quismorio)