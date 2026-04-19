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Red-hot Ginebra fires 18 triples to beat Terrafirma, 111-103

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
Justin Brownlee of Ginebra (PBA Images)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra was on target from deep and whipped Terrafirma, 111-103, to notch its third straight win in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday, April 18.

The Kings nailed 18 triples with Justin Brownlee and Stephen Holt combining for half of it as they created the separation in the third frame and never looked back from there.

Brownlee finished with 28 points spiked by five triples while Holt had four treys to finish with 17.

RJ Abarrientos also joined the three-point party with three triples to chip in 17 while Scottie Thompson had 10 points, six assists and four rebounds.

With the win, Ginebra forged a three-way deadlock with Meralco and TNT at the third spot with similar 5-2 records.

Leading only by six at the break, the Kings broke the game wide open in the third after exploding for 35 while limiting the Dyip to just 21.

Ginebra led by as many as 27 before Terrafirma somehow made the final score a bit respectable with a fourth quarter rally.

Jerrick Ahanmisi paced Terrafirma with 27 points but his import Ali Mubashar was limited to just 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Dyip slid to a 3-5 slate after absorbing their fifth straight defeat.

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