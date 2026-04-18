‘Surge in users causes eGovPH outage, not security breach’ – DICT

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary for e-Government David Almirol Jr. clarified on Friday, April 17, that a massive spike in user activity—not a security breach—caused the eGovPH Super App’s two-day temporary outage.

“Our servers were overwhelmed due to the surge in eGov usage, especially following the launch of new features,” Almirol said.

The app, which serves as a central hub for government transactions, now has around 40 million users. It integrates services such as digital travel declarations, access to multiple digital IDs, document signing, and AI-assisted support, while connecting thousands of national and local government systems.

Almirol said the platform was briefly taken offline to address the issue. The outage lasted several hours across two days.

“We have resolved the issue. We just need to expand our servers to ensure this will not happen again,” he added.

Before services were restored, users reported being unable to log in or complete transactions.

The DICT earlier announced that the app was undergoing maintenance and feature updates, advising users to try again later.

The agency has since worked with key government stakeholders, including Malacañang, to strengthen system capacity.

Almirol said demand is expected to grow as more services are added to the platform.

Online, some users voiced frustration over the disruption, with posts on Reddit pointing to recurring technical issues.

“eGov na sana pinakamagandang nagawa, under maintenance naman,” one user wrote.

“Totoo, sa buong term ni BBM [President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.] ito na nga lang yung magandang nagawa, under maintenance pa,” another added.

Others linked the outage to heavy traffic. “Sa dami siguro ng nag-a-access, [hindi na] kinakaya ng server,” one comment read. (Martin Sadongong)