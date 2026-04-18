HeadlinesNews

Muntinlupa solo parents to receive ₱1,000 cash aid from LGU

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Solo parents get their P1,000 monthly cash assistance from the Muntinlupa City government (Photo from Muntinlupa PIO)

Solo parents in Muntinlupa City will now receive ₱1,000 in monthly cash assistance from the city government to help ease the rising costs of food and other necessities.

More than 700 beneficiaries recently received their first-quarter payout under Muntinlupa Ordinance No. 2025-311, or the Muntinlupa City Solo Parents Cash Subsidy Ordinance.

The city government said those eligible for the monthly cash aid are minimum wage earners or below, self-employed individuals without regular jobs who earn minimum wage or less, and those who are not beneficiaries of the national government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

It clarified that solo parents are not qualified for the program if all their children are over 22 years old.

By law, qualified solo parents also enjoy “a 10 percent discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT) on baby’s milk, food and micronutrient supplements, sanitary diapers, duly prescribed medicines, vaccines, and other medical supplements purchased from the birth of the child or children until six years of age, provided the solo parent earns less than ₱250,000 annually.” (Jonathan Hicap)

 

Massive fire displaces 1,500 families in Tondo; 3 injured
PNP: Number of ‘sextortion’ cases rising
Darren Espanto still hoping to work with Cassy Legaspi
Duterte seeks ASEAN help in war vs drugs
Is Your Vitamin C Safe?
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Green, Suns shut down Warriors and Curry to set up NBA-playoffs showdown against reigning champ Thunder

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Green, Suns shut down Warriors and Curry to set up NBA-playoffs showdown against reigning champ Thunder
Basketball Sports
2 yield P3-M shabu in Cebu drug bust
Headlines News
Blue Eagles deal Lady Warriors 28th straight loss, but Warriors triumph
Sports Volleyball
‘Surge in users causes eGovPH outage, not security breach’ – DICT
Headlines News