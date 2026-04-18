Muntinlupa solo parents to receive ₱1,000 cash aid from LGU

Solo parents in Muntinlupa City will now receive ₱1,000 in monthly cash assistance from the city government to help ease the rising costs of food and other necessities.

More than 700 beneficiaries recently received their first-quarter payout under Muntinlupa Ordinance No. 2025-311, or the Muntinlupa City Solo Parents Cash Subsidy Ordinance.

The city government said those eligible for the monthly cash aid are minimum wage earners or below, self-employed individuals without regular jobs who earn minimum wage or less, and those who are not beneficiaries of the national government’s Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

It clarified that solo parents are not qualified for the program if all their children are over 22 years old.

By law, qualified solo parents also enjoy “a 10 percent discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT) on baby’s milk, food and micronutrient supplements, sanitary diapers, duly prescribed medicines, vaccines, and other medical supplements purchased from the birth of the child or children until six years of age, provided the solo parent earns less than ₱250,000 annually.” (Jonathan Hicap)