2 yield P3-M shabu in Cebu drug bust

CEBU CITY – Two men were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Sambag I here on Thursday, April 16.

Raffy, 37, a food vendor, and Harold, 28, a janitor, were caught with 21 packs of shabu worth ₱3 million when cornered by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Authorities said the arrest followed a three-week case build-up.

According to a report reaching PDEA-7, the suspects were capable of selling one kilo of shabu per week in different parts of Cebu.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against them. (Calvin Cordova)