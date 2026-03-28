UP stages Game 2 comeback, sets up decider

SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — In a thrilling Game 2, University of the Philippines narrowly defeated the University of Santo Tomas 3-2 on Saturday, March 28, at the Colegio San Agustin-Bulacan Tennis Court here, setting the stage for a winner-takes-all Game 3 in the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Men’s Tennis Finals.

The decisive Game 3 of this tournament, supported by Wilson Philippines, is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. at the same Bulacan venue.

UP tandem Carl Tan and Andrei Jarata stepped up under pressure, defeating Steven Sonsona and Al-Zayeed Baid, 7-5, 6-1, to extend the Finals to a winner-takes-all clash.

“‘Yung sinabi ni coach samin, be better lang talaga kasi ‘yung Game 1 talaga parang ‘di pa [namin] nakuha ‘yung groove namin tapos ‘yun… na-comeback pa namin ‘yung kanina,” said Tan.

“Sipag lang talaga sa isa’t isang game. ‘Di na kami nag-iisip sa ibang matches kung patalo na sila kasi ‘yung first doubles namin, 7-2 na sa super tiebreak tapos nahabol pa nila. Pero kami, locked in lang talaga kami sa laro namin,” he added.

UST came out firing, setting the tone early as Christopher Sonsona overwhelmed Heinz Carbonilla with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win in third singles.

The España squad tightened its grip when Ericjay Tangub battled through a tense opening set against Lance Fernandez in first singles, edging the tiebreak before completely taking over in the second, 7-6(2), 6-0.

Loucas Fernandez refused to let UP’s season end, bouncing back from a lopsided first set to outlast Evan Bacalso in a gritty three-set battle in second singles, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2, keeping the Fighting Maroons alive in the tournament.

UP duo Miguel Iglupas and Raymund Goco then mounted a gutsy comeback in first doubles, turning the tide after dropping the opening set. Trailing 7-2 in the match tiebreak, the pair unleashed a remarkable 9-2 surge to steal the win, 4-6, 6-2, 11-9, and keep their championship hopes alive.

“Today, mas tumapang siguro kami kaysa noong Wednesday,” said Iglupas. “‘Yung last set, mas [may] pressure kasi sobrang down kami, 7-2, tapos ‘yung partner ko, down din. So parang ako, kailangan ko siyang buhatin o i-push para lumaban at humabol sa score. Naniwala na lang din ako sa sarili ko at sa partner ko na kayanin namin hanggang dulo.”

Game 1 swung in favor of the Male Tennisters, who swept the Fighting Maroons 3-0.