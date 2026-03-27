CEU repeats over Olivarez, seals top seeding

Mark Jade Sarza highlighted his 13-point explosion in the opening quarter with back-to-back triples and Centro Escolar University repeated over defending champion Olivarez College, 83-75, to formalize its claim of the top seeding in the semis of the PGFlex-UCAL Season 8 Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 26, at the Paco Arena.

In a complete turnaround of their 84-81 win over the Sea Lions in the first phase of the elimination, the Scorpions – starring Sarza, Christ Jay Singson and Precious Momowei – led from the start to finish on the way to topping the two-part elims with a 10-1 card.

The Scorpions trailed the Sea Lions for most part of the game during their first meeting before the 6-foot-9 Momowei sparked a vicious 8-1 windup to prevail.

Despite the loss, the Sea Lions also advanced outright to the semis, and like the Scorpions, they will also enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage against their rival after posting a second-best mark of 8-3.

Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas and Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas ended up with similar 6-5 records but it was the former which took the No. 3 seeding due to the win-over-other-other rule.

In other games, Immaculada Concepcion College and University Batangas closed out their campaign on a high note with the former clobbering Manila Central University, 96-81, and the Brahmans outlasting the Philippine Women’s University Patriots, 78-74.

Behind the red-hot shooting of Sarza and Singson, the Scorpions roared to a 31-15 advantage at the close of the first quarter, a lead they valiantly protected in the face of Olivarez’s spirited rallies.

Sarza and Singson shared scoring honors with 17 points while Geric Canete and Momowei added 15 and 11 points with the latter falling short of 2 assists of completing a triple-double.

A big letdown in CEU’s 76-79 defeat to Lyceum on March 19, the 6-foot-9 Momowei grabbed 15 rebounds.

The league takes Holy Week break next week and returns on April 6 for its quarterfinal matches with the winners facing CEU and Olivarez.