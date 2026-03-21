Salahog eyes dream debut as PGT aces brace for Lakewood battle

The Philippine Golf Tour unveils its new 10-leg season on Tuesday, March 24, with a loaded field primed for an early statement at the ICTSI Lakewood Championship in Cabanatuan City.

While Q-School topnotcher Bobe Salahog brings intrigue as the tour’s newest rising name, the spotlight remains firmly on the established order – players eager to assert dominance from the very first swing.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Angelo Que headlines the elite cast, alongside No. 2 Keanu Jahns and No. 3 Fidel Concepcion, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club.

But the season opener is anything but predictable.

Salahog, who emerged as the top qualifier in a pressure-packed Q-School at Splendido Taal, leads a fearless wave of newcomers and returning campaigners determined to shake up the hierarchy. Armed with confidence and momentum, the 20-year-old phenom from talent-rich Bacolod now faces a far sterner test – delivering under the weight of expectation in a full-fledged event sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Adding another layer of plot is Sean Ramos, who returns to Lakewood looking to replicate his breakthrough victory when the course first hosted a PGT leg in 2024. Fresh off an overseas stint, Ramos looms as a serious repeat threat.

But the competition runs deep.

Multi-titled veterans Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Rupert Zaragosa and Guido van der Valk are all in the hunt, along with proven contenders Reymon Jaraula and Tony Lascuña. Meanwhile, a strong supporting cast featuring Lloyd Go, Aidric Chan, Michael Bibat, and Elee Bisera ensures no shortage of firepower.

The next generation is equally determined to make its mark. Salahog is joined by fellow Q-School graduates Charless Lee and Lee Song, while Fil-Am Ivan Yabut seeks redemption after a promising but uneven qualifying campaign.

With a ₱3 million purse on the line and four demanding days ahead, the Lakewood layout will test every facet of a player’s game. And while Q-School pressure may have forged new contenders, the battle for titles – and Tour supremacy – presents an entirely different challenge.

From seasoned champions to fearless newcomers, the season-opening leg promises more than just a strong start – it shapes up as an early collision of ambition, experience and rising talent.