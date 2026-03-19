Filipinas blank Uzbekistan, book second World Cup appearance

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team rode on second-half goals from Angela Beard and Jaclyn Sawicki to beat Uzbekistan, 2-0, and punch its ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in their playoff match on Thursday, March 19, in Gold Coast, Australia.

After a scoreless first half battle, the Filipinas wasted little time asserting their might with Beard breaking the ice in the 47th minute – thanks to a booming left-footed volley that clipped the crossbar before crossing the line off a pin-point cross from Jael-Marie Guy.

It was enough to boost their morale as the Nationals became more aggressive, with Guy delivering a perfect curling cross to Sawicki this time, who struck a looping header over Uzbek goalkeeper Maftuna Jonimqulova and into the bottom right corner in the 52nd minute.

That sequel of brilliance sparked wild celebrations even from those watching on TV in Manila.

With the victory, the Filipinas join host Australia, Japan, China and South Korea in the World Cup slated in Brazil. Chinese Taipei and North Korea are battling for the remaining berth as of press time.

Uzbekistan tried to respond but came up empty despite sustained pressure late in the match including in the 75th minute, where Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva fired from the left side of the six-yard box, only to be denied by Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

Though the Uzbeks had more possessions at 56 percent, the Filipinas were more efficient, delivering when it mattered most as they made 14 shots including eight on target.

The first half proved close between the two teams, with the Filipinas having nine shots at goal without being able to break the deadlock.

Beard had her chance early in the 38th minute but her left-footed shot from close range was denied in the center of the goal by Jonimqulova.

Guy and Sara Eggesvik also had chances in the succeeding minutes, but they both missed their target.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, still has a chance to clinch its maiden world cup appearance through the Inter-Confederation Playoffs later in 2026.

It was an impressive run for the Filipinas, who were coming off a 0-7 quarterfinals beating from Japan a few days ago.

In the group stage, they were bracketed in Group A and finished as one of two best-placed third teams to advance to the knockout quarters.

Their group stage results saw them losing to Australia, 0-1, and South Korea, 0-3, before prevailing over Iran, 2-0.