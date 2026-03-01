Marcos: Filipina caregiver dies assisting elderly ward amid bombing in Israel

A Filipina caregiver in Israel died while helping her elderly ward reach a bomb shelter during attacks in the Middle East, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed on Sunday night, March 1.

In a video message posted on his social media accounts, Marcos said the government received reports that Mary Anne Velazquez Rivera, a caregiver from Pangasinan, was killed during the hostilities, making her the first Filipino casualty since the conflict escalated.

“Ikinalulungkot ko na meron po tayong natanggap na report na meron na pong casualty na Pilipino dito po sa gera na nangyayari po sa Middle East,” the President said.

According to Marcos, Rivera was assisting her elderly ward reach a bomb shelter when the attack occurred.

She was struck by shrapnel before they could make it to safety. Her husband, also an overseas Filipino worker in Israel, has identified her remains.

Marcos assured that the Philippine government will provide full support to Rivera’s family.

“Lahat po ng tulong na kakailanganin ng kanilang pamilya ay ihahatid ng ating pamahalaan,” he said.

The President added that authorities continue to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the region and pledged to deliver updates as new information becomes available. (Argyll Geducos)