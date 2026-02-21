HeadlinesNews

Son with mental disorder fatally stabs father in Ilocos Sur

CAMP PRESIDENT QUIRINO, Bantay, Ilocos Sur — A 29-year-old man suffering from a mental disorder fatally stabbed his father inside their home in Barangay San Vicente, Lidlidda, Ilocos Sur late Thursday evening, February 19.

Police identified the victim as “Joe,” 59, and the suspect as “Mon,” both residents of the same barangay.

Investigators reported that the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. after the victim reminded his son to take his medication.

While the victim was asleep, the suspect allegedly seized a kitchen knife and stabbed him once in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A close relative reported the incident to police the following day.

The suspect later voluntarily surrendered and is now in police custody, pending medical examination and treatment. (Freddie Lazaro)

