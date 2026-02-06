Tabuena fires second-round 71 in Riyadh LIV Golf League

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Miguel Tabuena fired a second-straight one-under-par 71 for a share of 37th place after two rounds in the season-opening LIV Golf League at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Debuting in the LIV under Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces Team, the four-time Asian Tour champion held his ground with an eagle 2 on No. 4, as well as three birdies, to offset three bogeys on the front nine.

His two-round total of 142 tied him with eight others that include Ian Poulter, and put him eight strokes behind co-leaders Talor Gooch, Peter Uihlein and 4Aces teammate Thomas Detry.

Gooch, in his first tournament as Smash captain, shot a second consecutive 67 for 134, and was one stroke ahead of Jon Rahm (68), Sebastian Munoz (68), Elvis Smylie (69) and Jason Kokrak, who shot the lowest score in the field so far with a bogey-free 64.