Jerald Napoles, Kim Molina in topsy-turvy dramedy ‘Wonderful Nightmare’

From Viva Films comes another adaptation of a Korean original, “Wonderful Nightmare.”

The 2015 film was a global hit, embraced by audiences for its poignant story of a career-driven woman who wakes up in the body—and life—of a simple housewife after an accident.

Viva is clearly hoping to recreate that success adapting it for local audiences.

Director RC Delos Reyes admitted that adapting a foreign hit is both a blessing and a challenge.

“Maganda kasi may built-in audience na, yung mga nakapanood noong unang version na gustong makita kung paano gagawing Pinoy ang local adaptation,” he said. “But artistically, it comes with certain limitations. Dahil nga hindi atin ang produkto, hindi ka basta puwedeng magbago ng eksena o kahit tipong laruin ito. Kailangan magpaalam ka sa Korea.”

Despite these constraints, Delos Reyes and his lead stars—real-life couple Jerald Napoles and Kim Molina—were eager to make the rom-com their own.

“Actually, puwede mo siyang tingnan as preparation namin getting into married life,” said Jerald, who is set to marry Kim this March.

Kim plays Atty. Ma. Luisa “Lui” Manuel, a successful but emotionally guarded lawyer shaped by childhood loss and personal trauma. Her carefully controlled life is cut short by a car accident, after which she wakes up in heaven—only to learn her death was a mistake. To correct it, she must live for a month as another woman.

Back on earth, Lui becomes the wife of municipal employee Julian Alcantara (Napoles) and mother to teenagers Jaja (Althea Ruedas) and Justin (Achilles Wenceslao).

Forced into a modest life she once avoided, Lui slowly learns the value of love, family, and community—with the help of new friends played by Yumi Lacsamana, Quinn Carillo, and Divine Aucina.

What begins as a nightmare becomes something she dreads losing.

“Nakaka-relate ako sa character ko,” Kim said. “I’m juggling my career while preparing for marriage. May kaba, may excitement sa darating na future. So, for me, personally, very interesting ang premise ng movie na ito.”

Also starring Al Tantay, Candy Pangilinan, Krissha Viaje, and Jaycee Parker, “Wonderful Nightmare” opens in cinemas February 25.