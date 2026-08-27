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Why is the 2026 Asian Games mascot called ‘Honohon’

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

“HONOHON,” the mascot of the 20th Asian Games, was born from the fiery passion that dwells in the hearts of athletes, becoming one with Shachihoko, the guardian deity of Aichi-Nagoya.

The name “HONOHON” is derived from the word “Honoho,” which is said to be the origin of the Japanese word meaning “flame,” that comes from the image of fire rising high and burning brightly, resembling the shape of a rice ear (“ho” in Japanese).

To make the name sound more friendly, we named it “HONOHON.” (2026 Asian Games website)

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