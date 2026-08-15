Former Zambo Norte governor Rosalina Jalosjos dies

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY- Rosalina “Nanay Nene” Garcia Jalosjos, another member of the Jalosjos political clan, died on Friday, August 14 at the age of 79, according to local reports.

Jalosjos served as the first female governor of Zamboanga del Norte from 2022 to 2025. She ran for mayor of Dipolog city in 2025 but lost to Roberto Uy.

Prior to this, she served as Councilor and Mayor of Dapitan City.

Rosalina is the sister of the late Romeo Jalosjos, former Zamboanga del Norte Congressman, who passed away last August 2, a mere two weeks before Nene’s death.

The late congressman’s body still lies in state at the family-owned Gloria de Dapitan in Dapitan City, the political clan’s former stronghold.

Details of the interment and burial of Rosalina are yet to be announced by the Jalosjos family.