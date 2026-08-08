Blackwater seeks payback vs Ginebra; ROS eyes repeat against Phoenix

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Blackwater is extra motivated in seeking payback against Barangay Ginebra when they collide for the second time in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Coming off a morale-boosting 106-100 win against the erstwhile Group B solo leader Phoenix, the Bossing aim to add another big scalp to its collection in the 7:30 p.m. affair.

The Fuel Masters though are aiming to regain their hold of the solo top spot when they take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the first offering at 5:15 p.m.

“We didn’t perform against them (Ginebra) the last time, so I think there’s that extra motivation,” said Blackwater main gun Sedrick Barefield.

Blackwater head coach Pat Aquino, who lauded his bench players like Jack Cruz-Dumont, James Una and Jed Mendoza for providing hustle and energy, stressed that the team will need their A-game if they wish to topple a team like Ginebra.

“I told them to be ready and they were there and that’s what we need on our team, those extra utility guys that can turn around some games with their hustle and the mentality of not giving up,” he added.

Ginebra, though, is certainly not lacking in motivation and inspiration as well.

Aside from the determination to bounce back from an 73-88 loss to Magnolia in their ‘Manila Clasico’ rivalry last week, the team are also surely looking forward to dedicating a victory to its fallen soldier in its utility staff Ian Calilan, who passed away this week.

Meanwhile in the first offering, the Elasto Painters gun for the top spot when they try to extend their winning run to five against the Fuel Masters. Both teams are currently sporting 4-2 records.

ROS is looking to repeat against Phoenix after handing the team its first taste of defeat, 105-98 in their first round meeting.