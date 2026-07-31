SB19, Benny the Bull show off moves in unexpected dance collab

By REYNALD MAGALLON

SB19 and the Chicago Bulls brought Filipino entertainment and NBA basketball culture together as the P-pop group teamed up with the NBA team’s popular mascot, Benny the Bull, in an unexpected dance collaboration that immediately went viral in social media

The Filipino group joined Benny the Bull for a fun dance video posted on SB19’s official Tiktok account and quickly drew attention online, with the mascot showing off his trademark energy alongside the crew.

“Benny the Bull, the newest SB19 member?” said the P-pop group in the caption of their post.

The collaboration came on the heels of SB19’s historic debut in the Lollapalooza. The group is the first ever all-Filipino act to perform in the massive four-day annual music festival.

The Chicago Bulls official Facebook page replicates the love from the fans of the P-pop group, posting a photo of Benny the Bull with SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin who received their own personalized Bulls jerseys.

“Chicago loves the Philippines and SB19,” the Bulls page wrote.

A few days ago, Josh also took center stage in the Chicago White Sox’s game against the New York Yankees where he threw the ceremonial first pitch.