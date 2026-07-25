Zubiri pushes Self-Defense Bill, Responsible Gun Ownership

Senator Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Tuesday, July 21, laid out his legislative agenda on firearms policy before industry stakeholders, including in sport, at the 32nd AFAD Defense & Sporting Arms Show at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The Defense and Sporting Arms Show (DSAS), organized by AFAD headed by Alaric ‘Aric’ Topacio is the longest and premier firearms exhibition in the country. The trade show is from July 22 and ends on July 25.

The Senate Majority Floor Leader, who spoke at the DSAS part 1 annual gathering of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines (AFAD), spearheaded two priority bills: Senate Bill No. 1555, which would strengthen self-defense protections, and Senate Bill No. 1897, a revised set of amendments to the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. Under SB 1555, forced or illegal entry into a home, vehicle, or place of business would create a legal presumption of unlawful aggression-shifting the burden of proof away from the defender.

“Sa oras ng panganib,ilang segundo lamang ang mayroon ang isang tao para kumilos,” Zubiri said, stressing the bill is not a license for violence but protection for those unlawfully attacked.

SB 1897- previously vetoed but now revised-proposes expanded exemptions for threat assessment certificates, higher ammunition caps (250 rounds for regular license holders; 2,500 for sports shooters), a shortened election gun ban (45 days before and 5 days after), simplified ownership transfers upon death or incapacity, and a one-year amnesty for license registration or renewal.

The amendments also aim to cut red tape in defense manufacturing under the Self-Reliant Defense Posture program. Addressing the recent shooting incidents, Zubiri drew a sharp line between responsible owners and negligent ones.

“This was not the fault of responsible gun owners,” he said, blaming the tragedy on owners who failed to secure their firearms under Section 9 of RA 10591. He pledged to impose criminal liability and stiffer penalties for such negligence, arguing the current penalty of prisión correccional “hindi po ata ito katumbas ng buhay ng mga batang namatay.”

“We must make those gun owners accountable. “They didn’t pull the trigger, but their negligence paved the way for the tragedy to happen,” Zubiri stated.