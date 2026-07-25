Eala, Williams in joint practice ahead of DC Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala and Venus Williams continued to ramp up their preparations for the Mubadala DC Open after the pair were spotted training together ahead of the tournament.

Tournament organizers shared a video on social media on Saturday, July 25 (Philippine time) showing Eala and Williams hitting together during a practice session, fueling excitement over their highly anticipated doubles reunion.

The post quickly gained traction, amassing more than 50,000 views and over 2,000 likes within five hours of being published.

Eala and Williams are reuniting on court since their debut partnership at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany last month where they finished in the quarterfinals.

The DC Open, slated to start on Monday, July 27, is a WTA 500 event that drew some of the big stars in the sport that include defending champion Leylah Fernandez and finalist Anna Kalinskaya, 2019 champion Jessica Pegula, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and last year’s Australian Open winner Madison Keys, to name a few.

This marks Eala’s first tournament in the North America hard court swing heading to the US Open set late next month.