Magnolia, Ginebra barge into win column

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Magnolia banked on its pesky defense down the stretch and pulled away against Meralco, 112-98, to notch its first win in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, July 24.

The Hotshots tightened up their defensive screws in the last five minutes, forcing the Bolts to consecutive turnovers to fuel a 13-4 spurt that allowed them to create the much-needed separation in the tight contest.

Magnolia finally got over the hump with KJ Buffen getting solid support from his locals as four other players finished in double figures.

Buffen pumped in 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists while Zavier Lucero contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Hotshots, who improved to a 1-2 record in the Group B standings.

Ian Sangalang chipped in 16 points while Mark Barroca and Jerom Lastimosa added 14 and 13 respectively.

Holding on to a 92-88 lead midway through the payoff period, the Hotshots unloaded the telling run that established them a 105-92 lead with 3:49 left.

Meralco had its chances to make a comeback and get within striking distance, but Magnolia’s defense in the end game proved too hard to crack for the Bolts with import Antonio Hester emerging as the lone player scoring the rest of the way.

Barangay Ginebra bounced back from a dismal debut and vented its ire on Blackwater, 115-85, to barge into the win column.

After struggling offensively in their opening-game loss, the Kings were scintillating all throughout the contest, exploding for at least 30 points in all but one quarter to lead Bossing by as many as 40 points.

Import Riley Grigsby didn’t need to replicate his 42-point explosion from his debut as the Kings showcased a balanced attack, with six local teammates also finishing in double figures.

Leading the charge was Stephen Holt, who bounced back from a scoreless outing in the opener by draining five three-pointers to finish with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and five assists.

Grigsby added 18 points and eight rebounds while RJ Abarrientos had 14 points and six dimes for Ginebra, which improved to a 1-1 record.