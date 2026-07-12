OPM’s past, present and future shine at ‘OPM Con Generations’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Original Pilipino Music took center stage as artists from different eras and genres came together for Puregold OPM Con Generations 2026 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on July 11.

The sold-out event brought together thousands of fans, from longtime OPM listeners to younger audiences supporting today’s rising acts. The biggest takeaway was clear: Filipino music continues to connect across generations.

Alamat opened the show with The Dawn vocalist Jett Pangan joining them for the OPM classic “Salamat,” setting the tone for a night of collaborations between established and emerging artists.

Rising groups XONARA, KAIA, and G22 showcased the growing presence of female acts in the local music scene. KAIA also performed “Walkie Talkie” with Sam Concepcion, while the groups earned strong audience reactions throughout their sets.

SunKissed Lola had fans singing along to their hits, joined by rapper Kiyo, while Flow G delivered a high-energy performance featuring “Dripstar” and “Rapstar.” He later teamed up with Chito Miranda for an acoustic rendition of “Harana.”

Skusta Clee kept the momentum going with guest appearances from Yuri Dope and South Border’s Jay Durias before sharing the stage with Flow G.

Ben&Ben drew one of the loudest responses of the night as fans sang along to “Araw-araw,” “Sunrise,” “Lifetime,” “Leaves,” “Paninindigan Kita,” and “Sarangola.” Their collaboration with Armi Millare of Up Dharma Down for “Tadhana” became one of the concert’s standout moments.

Closing the show was SB19, who highlighted their global journey after their recent Lollapalooza appearance. The group performed hits including “GENTO,” “EMOJI,” “Memories,” “Wakas,” “DRIP,” and “Visa.”

Their performance of “Tatsulok” with Bamboo served as a fitting finale, bringing together different generations of Filipino music.

Puregold Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad said the event reflects OPM’s ability to unite audiences.

“The Big Dome has long been a home to some of OPM’s most iconic acts and unforgettable performances, and seeing it come alive once again for Filipino music is something Puregold will always be proud of,” she said.

Now on its third edition, Puregold OPM Con continues to highlight the growth of Filipino music, proving that OPM’s audience continues to expand across ages, genres, and generations.