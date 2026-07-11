NLEX, Terrafirma tangle for early lead

Games Sunday

(Ynares Center Montalban)

5:15 p.m. – NLEX vs Terrafirma

7:30 p.m. – Converge vs Titan Ultra

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Opening night winners NLEX and Terrafirma immediately go for 2-0 start when they collide in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Montalban on Sunday, July 12.

Fresh off contrasting victories on Friday, July 10, the Road Warriors and the Dyip aim for a quick turnaround and keep the momentum going in their duel scheduled at 5:15 p.m.

Following suit in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap is the clash between debuting Converge and the breakthrough-seeking Titan Ultra.

Both of the clashes are part of the Group B action of the season-ending conference.

NLEX, which welcomed new head coach Jimmy Alapag with a franchise-best 39-point win over Macau, 114-74, aim to continue improving as they slowly but surely transition to the new system of the former NBA assistant coach.

“It’s always great to get the first win, di ba? But, like I said, sobrang layo pa,” said Alapag who made use of his bench in his first head coaching gig in the PBA, with Kevin Alas starring for the team with 19 points while import Dequan Jones had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

“Our ability to continue to work, continue to build and, I think most importantly, just continue to grow, you know, them as players and even myself as a coach together with our staff,” added

But unlike its first game, NLEX is expected to face better resistance against Terrafirma which defeated Titan Ultra, 113-100.

Geo Chiu put up 19 points and 23 rebounds — both of which are career-highs — to lead the Dyip to a rare first win.

Dyip head coach Ronald Tubid though believes the team still has plenty to show especially import Justin Strings as well as offseason additions Juami Tiongson and Chris Miller.

“I think we need more sa import namin. Mapipiga pa naman, eh. Siguro medyo bago lang and hindi pa siya ganoon kaano sa pace ng game na gusto namin,” explained Tubid.

“Same with Juami and Chris na nag-a-adjust pa. Hopefully, by a couple of games makikita na natin ‘yung laruan.”