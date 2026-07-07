Fajardo advances to quarters in Asian Boxing U23 tilt

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Mark Ashley Fajardo set the pace for Team Philippines after advancing to the quarterfinals of his weight class at the Asian Boxing U19 and U23 Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, July 6.

Fajardo, a 2025 Southeast Asian Games bronze medal, made quick work of local bet Putra Laskar after scoring a referee-stopped-contest at the 2:27 mark of the opening round in their men’s welterweight (65kg) bout in the U23 division.

His victory arranged him a next match with Uzbekistan’s Ilkhomjon Ergashev, who won after Qatar’s Faisal Mohamed Al-Naimi abandoned their fight at the 2:37 mark of the first round.

Fajardo’s teammates, Eljay Pamisa and John Steven Demaisip, however, suffered hard beatings from their respective rivals.

Pamisa endured a tough outing, falling to Uzbekistan’s Faryozbek Dustmatov via a unanimous 5-0 decision in the men’s bantamweight (55kg), even as Demaisip succumbed to Thailand’s Thanaphansakon Kalaseeram in a split 4-0 decision in the men’s lightweight (60kg).

In the U19 division, Wyndel Caytuna suffered a unanimous 5-0 beating from Tajikistan’s Sharifkhon Nuraliev in the men’s lightweight 60kg.

Other Filipinos seeing action in the U23 tournament are Xian Baguhin (women’s fly-51kg) and Clark Vicera (men’s fly-50kg).

Competing in the U19 division, meanwhile, are Ephraim John Baruis (men’s bantam-55kg), Shairylle Pores (women’s light fly 45-48kg), Jake Radley Fitch (men’s super heavy 90+kg), and Ermalie Caballero (women’s light fly (51kg).