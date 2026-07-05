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6-year-old FB influencer reveals Alex Eala’s favorite food

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(FB)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

It was a full-circle moment for Alex Eala, who once looked up to Grand Slam stars like Maria Sharapova as a young, aspiring tennis player.

Now, the 21-year-old has become an inspiration herself, with young fans — even six-year-old Facebook influencer “LittleMissForehand” — looking up to her from all corners.

LittleMissForehand, who has amassed more than 17,000 Facebook followers, chronicles her journey as an aspiring tennis player, sharing videos of her training sessions with her parents and documenting trips to tournaments, including the Berlin Open in Germany two weeks ago.

In fact, the young influencer, who says she has Filipino roots, got the chance to meet and watch Eala compete at the tournament. During Eala’s fan meet, she even asked the Filipino tennis star about her favorite Filipino dish, to which she answered, “Caldereta.”

It was another reminder that Eala’s growing impact now extends beyond the tennis court, inspiring a new generation of tennis playersv who hope to follow in her footsteps.

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