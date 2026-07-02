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UP taps Fil-Canadian Coquia for post-Remogat era

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(UP)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

University of the Philippines has started its buildup ahead of the post-Noy Remogat era in UAAP Season 90 after signing Filipino-Canadian guard Irish Coquia, the school announced Thursday, July 2.

The 20-year-old Coquia previously suited up for University of New Orleans (Division 1) and Simon Fraser University (Division 2) in the US NCAA.

His one-year residency will give him enough time to adapt to the system of coach Goldwin Monteverde as Noy Remogat and Rainer Maga will complefe their final playing year at the end of Season 89.

“Together with our other recruits, makakatulong si Irish sa atin, especially to ensure na tuloy-tuloy lang tayo pagkatapos ng playing years nina Rey at Rain,” said head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

He will make his debut with fellow newly-recruited Fil-American Joaquin Tovera in Season 90.

Prior to his move to Diliman, Coquia had a superb outing during his freshman and sophomore years for Simon Fraser where he normed f 11.2 points in 56 games where he was a starter 28 times.

Coquia, who traces his roots to Dagupan City, Pangasinan, won multiple provincial MVP honors for St. Patrick after leading them to a two-peat in the Columbia Triple-A Championships in 2022 and 2023.

The Fighting Maroons are anticipated to pour it all this coming edition after losing to the Jacob Cortez-led De La Salle Green Archers last season.

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