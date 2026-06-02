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Pampanga building collapse death toll rise to 20

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Search and rescue personnel retrieve a body underneath the rubble of the collapsed nine-story building in Angeles City, Pampanga. (Photo from BFP)

ANGELES CITY – Search and retrieval operations stretched into their tenth day on Tuesday, June 2, with responders recovering three more victims from the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga, bringing the confirmed death toll to 20.

According to the latest operational report, rescuers were working to reach Victim #18 when they discovered two additional bodies at around 1:03 p.m. The victims were later identified as Victim #19 and Victim #20.

Authorities said the recovery of these three victims raised the casualty count to 20, underscoring the scale of the tragedy.

Operations remain ongoing as responders continue clearing debris, expanding access routes, and searching unreached areas.

The Unified Command emphasized its commitment to exhausting all possible efforts until every victim is accounted for. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)

 

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