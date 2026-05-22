Nora Aunor’s children mark her 73rd birthday separately

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

The children of late Superstar and National Artist Nora Aunor commemorated what would have been her 73rd birthday in separate gatherings, recently.

On May 21, Nora’s adopted children, Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth de Leon visited the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City to honor their late mother.

Photos shared by Lotlot and Matet on social media showed the siblings gathered beside Nora’s grave with a chocolate cake.

“Maligayang kaarawan sa yo, Mommy,” Lotlot wrote in her caption.

Meanwhile, Matet posted, “Happy Birthday, Mommy,” along with a heart emoji on Facebook.

Many netizens praised the siblings for coming together to remember and celebrate the life of their mother on her birthday.

However, fans quickly noticed the absence of Ian de Leon, Nora’s only biological son.

Ian was reportedly in Iriga City for a separate tribute event for his late mother.

He joined supporters and fans during the “Nora Aunor Day: Pagpupugay kay Ate Guy” celebration held in the city.

Photos posted on the Nora Aunor National Artist Facebook page showed Ian appearing on stage during the tribute program dedicated to the late screen legend.

The separate commemorations reignited online discussions about the reported tension between Ian and his adopted siblings, allegedly connected to the late actress’ estate and inheritance.

The issue surfaced after Ian publicly stated that he is the sole legal heir tasked with managing Nora’s remaining assets, properties, and legacy.

Despite this, Ian clarified that he respects his siblings and claimed he informed them about his plans regarding their mother’s estate.

However, Lotlot’s camp reportedly denied this statement, saying they were not properly consulted about the matter.