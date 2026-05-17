Senior citizen dead, ex-cop wounded in gun duel

CAMP MIGUEL MALVAR, Batangas City – A 65-year-old driver was killed and a retired police officer was wounded during a gun duel on Friday evening, May 15, in Padre Garcia, Batangas.

Police identified the victim as “Berto.”

Investigation said Berto and the suspect “Milyo,” 55, engaged in a heated argument where Berto drew a pistol and shot the suspect.

The suspect returned fire and wounded the victim.

They were taken to a hospital where Berto was declared dead and Milyo under treatment.

Two guns, bullets, and fired shells were recovered in the area. Follow-up investigation is ongoing. (Danny Estacio)