Public urged to conserve water as Angat Dam falls below operating level

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has urged the public to conserve water after Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan dipped below its 180‑meter minimum operating level on Monday, May 11.

Hydrologist Paolo Pamintuan reported the reservoir’s level at 179.78 meters, citing weak rainfall over the watershed as the main cause of the decline.

With demand for domestic supply, irrigation, and hydropower unchanged, the dam’s reserves continue to drop.

Pamintuan warned that the developing El Niño could further reduce rainfall in the coming months, worsening the situation.

He stressed that no significant rains are expected in the next two weeks to replenish the dam.

PAGASA called on households to avoid wastage, prepare for possible rationing, and coordinate with local authorities.

Farmers were advised to work with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and local governments on alternative water management strategies.

Authorities emphasized that conserving water now is crucial to sustaining supply as the dry season and El Niño conditions intensify. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)