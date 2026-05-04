UP brings Filipino comics to life in electrifying defense

University of the Philippines wove a pulse-pounding, comics-inspired epic on the UAAP streetdance floor, mesmerizing the eight-team field with a vivid, hero-laden showcase that celebrated the true spirit of Filipino pop culture.

The UP Streetdance Club kept the throne firmly in Diliman, clinching its second consecutive championship in the UAAP Season 88 Streetdance Competition in front of 4,515 roaring fans inside the Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City.

Under the guidance of head coach Ariel Alba once again, the Fighting Maroons unleashed a heroic spectacle to remain atop the UAAP collegiate streetdance summit, tallying 93.33 points built on 46.90 in artistry and 46.70 in execution.

“Well, actually, mahirap talaga mag-defend sa UAAP. I think ito ‘ata yung pinakamahirap na competition ngayon. Sobrang tight ng mga teams tapos parang last year, full props kami, tapos nagulat kami ngayon na full production na rin ang lahat,” Alba said.

“Props to this year na event kasi na-feel namin na nabibigyan yung value ng streetdance. Like other athletes, we train every day, we train so hard for this… Ngayon na merong sariling venue yung street dance, nakakatuwa. May value na kami doon sa UAAP na circle,” he added, as the Season 88 Streetdance Competition was held as a dedicated event for the first time in league history.

From classic Filipino OPM hits by Parokya ni Edgar to the original soundtracks of *Darna* and *Captain Barbel*, the UP Streetdance Club’s routine stood out—culminating in a finale where Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah, Captain Barbell, Darna, Gagambino, and Lastikman joined forces to battle henchmen clad in Venom-inspired outfits.

The victory marked UP’s fifth overall streetdance title, allowing them to surpass the De La Salle University Dance Company as the winningest dance crew in UAAP streetdance history.

For their commanding performance, the Diliman-based squad also received the MWell Power Move Award, bringing home a total of P50,000 in prizes along with MWell vouchers.

“For us, marami kaming natutunan from our seniors and mga alumni ng UP Streetdance Club. Over the years, nagbabago-bago yung method, pero naga-adapt kami over time. Yung strategy namin going into this year’s competition, na-adapt namin to the fullest,” team captain Angelo Bocobo said.

UST Prime, meanwhile, secured another runner-up finish with a traditional Chinese-inspired routine that earned 92.17 points and P30,000—46.30 in artistry and 46.70 in execution.

The DLSU Dance Company, showcasing a love-themed performance set to Ben&Ben’s hit song “Araw-Araw,” placed third and took home P20,000 after scoring 90.33 points, built on 45.50 in artistry and 45.40 in execution.

Just missing the podium were the Company of Ateneo Dancers and Adamson University Dance Company-Street, which ended tied for fourth place with identical scores of 89.83.

Completing the eight-team collegiate field were the National University Dance Company (89.00), the Far Eastern University Street Alliance (87.83), and the University of the East’s East Force Dance Company (79.67).

FEU, however, did not go home empty-handed, earning the Sunsilk Silky Sway Award along with P30,000.

Meanwhile, Adamson University Dance Company-Street refused to be denied in the high school division, clinching its first-ever UAAP streetdance crown with a Mexican-inspired performance that scored 88.17 points (44.70 in artistry and 44.00 in execution) and earned P50,000.

After settling for two consecutive runner-up finishes in Seasons 85 and 86 and a third-place finish in Season 87, Adamson finally broke through with an electric routine inspired by Disney’s *Coco*, along with songs from Bruno Mars and hip-hop group Migos.

The triumph added another feather to Adamson’s cap after its second-place finish in the Season 88 Cheerdance Competition last December.

“Sobrang hindi kami makapaniwala. Parang kami nananaginip kasi sobrang lino-long namin yung title na ito. Pero finally, nabigay na. I hope na sana nakita ng mga tao na deserve talaga namin yung title ngayon kasi pinaghirapan namin ito,” said Adamson head coach Michael Agas.

UST Galvanize, which missed the podium last year after winning the first four UAAP high school streetdance championships, returned to form with a runner-up finish, earning 86.83 points and P30,000 through a performance dedicated to the hits of Michael Jackson.

FEU-Diliman T.A.M. Streetz rounded out the podium with 85.50 points—narrowly edging NUDC-Nazalian Street’s 85.17—through a routine set to Ebe Dancel’s “Burnout.”

Rounding out the seven-team high school field were Ateneo, represented by Indayog ng Atenistang Kabataan (84.83), East Force Varsity (76.67), and the De La Salle Zobel Dance Crew (76.50).

Adding flair to the spectacle were intermission performances from the Legit Status Dance Crew—founded by Season 88 Streetdance Commissioner Vimi Rivera—and world-renowned Filipino dance group UPeepz.