₱52-M contraband cigarettes busted off Davao Oriental

Combined maritime forces from the Philippine Navy (PN) and Philippine National Police (PNP) intercepted a motor banca carrying ₱52 million worth of undocumented cigarettes during a patrol operation off the coast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, the PN reported on Sunday, May 3.

The joint patrol, conducted by Naval Task Force 71 (NTF71) under the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) and the PNP Regional Maritime Unit XI, spotted a “suspicious” vessel identified as M/B Bukal approximately 8.5 nautical miles northwest of Barangay Poblacion at around 7:09 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

Commodore Ireneo D. Battung, commander of NFEM, said the motor banca was manned by seven Filipino crew members who failed to respond to standard maritime challenge procedures, prompting the patrol team to approach and conduct a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operation.

Upon boarding, authorities discovered 1,246 master cases of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of ₱52 million, Battung said.

According to the Navy, the illicit cargo originated from Jolo, Sulu, before attempting to bypass the Davao Oriental coastline.

Following the apprehension, the vessel was escorted and towed to Captain Feranil Pier, Naval Station Felix Apolinario in Panacan, Davao City.

The cigarettes were unloaded from the motor banca, inventoried, and documented by personnel from the Navy’s Naval Special Warfare Unit 7, PNP Regional Maritime Unit XI, Police Station 4 in Sasa (Davao City Police Office), and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The motor banca and confiscated cigarettes were turned over to the BIR for appropriate disposition, while the crew members were placed under the custody of Police Station 4 in Sasa for the filing of charges.

These include violations of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) of 2016, in relation to Executive Order No. 245, which governs the exportation and importation of leaf tobacco and tobacco products.

“This successful operation highlights the sustained commitment of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao and its partner agencies to strengthen maritime law enforcement, combat smuggling activities, and ensure the security of the country’s maritime domain,” Battung said. (Martin Sadongdong)