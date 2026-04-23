UP student among dead in Negros Occidental clash

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman community is mourning the death of student leader Alyssa Alano, who was among 19 individuals killed in clashes between the military and suspected communist rebels in Negros Occidental on April 19.

The UP Diliman University Student Council (USC) confirmed that Alano, its Education and Research Councilor, was in Taboso town for an immersion related to her research on alleged land-grabbing and abuses against farmers.

The USC condemned her death, describing her as an innocent civilian.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), however, questioned the circumstances of Alano’s presence at the encounter site.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie G. Dema-ala said the military must investigate why she and others were allegedly carrying firearms.

“While any loss of life is deeply concerning, the presence of weapons and active participation in an armed confrontation raises serious doubts,” he noted.

The clash has sparked debate online, with human rights groups and student organizations calling for accountability, while the AFP insists allegations of violations should be examined through proper legal processes rather than “trial by social media.” (Martin Sadongdong)