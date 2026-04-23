PH sets sights on world-class Cebu ABG

SANYA, CHINA — Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, Sanya Asian Beach Games chef de mission Donaldo “Don” Caringal, and Ramon “Tats” Suzara, the chief executive officer of the next ABG all agreed — the Phillippines has what it takes.

The delegation drew inspiration from China’s hosting of the ongoing 6th ABG in this seaport city as the Philippines prepares for its hosting in Cebu in 2028.

Suzara emphasized that the Philippines should not be underestimated when it comes to hosting.

“Filipinos are also world-class entertainers, we are very creative. The Filipinos and Cebuanos’ hospitality will make the Games much better in 2028,” Suzara said, while sharing that creative concepts are already being explored ahead of the Games when they held an ocular visit at the Main Media Centre/Main Press Centre at the Jinghai Hotel & Resort Thursday, April 23, here.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration, calling on the province of Cebu and media partners to begin promoting early in order to boost sports tourism in the country.For his part, Gregorio underscored that Cebu’s hosting will carry its own identity, showcasing the

Philippines in a distinct and meaningful way. He noted that the 2028 edition will be the biggest and most prestigious international sporting event ever hosted by the historic province.

“We have our own style, our own artistry. We have our own cultural showcase, kayang-kaya rin natin yan in a different way, we showcase the Philippines in a different way,” Gregorio said.

Gregorio also expressed admiration for how China maximized its hotels and resorts to serve as central hubs for athletes and media throughout the Games.

He pointed out that Cebu’s rapidly developing infrastructure, from accommodations to sporting venues, positions the province to deliver a similar setup.

“I have been discussing ideas with President Tats, who is the President of the Local Organizing Committee. Sabi naman niya, hihigitan niya, so abangan natin iyon,” Gregorio said.

With preparations already in motion, Gregorio stressed the importance of starting early to avoid rushing, noting a target timeline of around 18 months of focused buildup.Caringal and Suzara echoed this vision, adding that Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino shares the same goal of ensuring the Philippines meets global standards, especially as the country prepares to host its first Olympic Council of Asia event.

Gregorio said the expectation remains clear for the athletes: to always put the country’s best foot forward, not just in hosting, but in competition as well. He emphasized that the Philippine delegation must come in well-prepared and ready to compete at the highest level.

Caringal highlighted the significance of the Games for the country, noting that hosting the Philippines’ first-ever OCA event will see around 45 nations converge in Cebu. He added an interesting historical note that one of the key figures behind the ABG is Suzara himself, with the event first making its mark in 2008 in Bali.