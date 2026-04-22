Jeepney groups demand ₱10 fare hike amid fuel price surges

Transport groups Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) and Manibela on Tuesday, April 21, called for higher jeepney fares and fuel price relief amid mounting financial strain on drivers and operators.

Coordinated protest actions were staged in several areas across the country, including a gathering at Philcoa in Quezon City.

On April 20, PISTON filed a petition with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), seeking to raise the minimum jeepney fare from ₱13 to ₱23.

The group said drivers continue to suffer losses as diesel prices remain significantly higher than when fares were last adjusted in 2023, despite recent fuel price rollbacks.

Manibela, meanwhile, is calling for a reduction in diesel prices to around ₱55 per liter, saying current conditions remain unsustainable for public utility vehicle operations.

Oil firms earlier implemented price cuts of about ₱0.25 per liter for diesel, ₱3.41 for gasoline, and ₱2.00 for kerosene. Transport groups said these reductions remain insufficient to offset rising costs.

They also cited global developments, including tensions in the Middle East, as contributing to continued uncertainty in fuel prices and transport operations. (Trixee Rosel)