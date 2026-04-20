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Two found dead inside Tondo condo – MPD

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Police find the bloodied remains of one of the victims of a killing incident inside a condominium unit in Tondo, Manila. (Photo from Facebook)

Two men were found dead following a violent incident inside a condominium building in Tondo, Manila, on Sunday, April 19, the Manila Police District (MPD) reported.

According to initial MPD reports, one of the victims was discovered bloodied in the hallway of the building, with indications that he had sustained fatal head injuries.

The MPD Public Information Office stated that another man was found after reportedly falling from the building.

Authorities have yet to determine whether the fall was accidental or connected to the incident inside the condominium.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, including any possible link between the two victims.

The identities of the victims have not been released, pending notification of their families. (Diann Calucin)

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