Team PHL off to Sanya for Asian Beach Games

THE main bulk of the 101-strong Team Philippines flies to China today (Monday) two days ahead of the opening ceremony for the 6th Asian Beach Games that are returning after a 10-year hiatus on the popular resort island city of Sanya.

But anticipation on the opening ceremony at the Yasha Park Phase 1 Ring Theater where two-time world jiu-jitsu champion Annie Ramirez will be bearing the flag for Team Philippes during the parade of athletes is as high on the closing ceremony on April 30.

One of the highlights of the closing ceremony in the same venue that was supposed to host the games 10 years ago if the turnover for the Asian Beach Games’ host in 2028—Cebu City.

“It will be a highly-anticipated event for us as the next host of the Asian Beach Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino who will fly to Sanya on Tuesday. “As host, we also anticipate a successful hosting, showcasing not only our athletes performance, but as importantly as host.”

Joining Tolentino in accepting the games’ colors are Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Filipino athletes are entered in 3×3 basketball, open water swimming and water polo, aquathlon, beach athletics, beach handball, beach kabaddi, beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach wrestling, dragon boat, jiu-jitsu, sailing, sport climbing and teqball in Sanya.

Among the favorites for the medals besides Ramirez are another jujitsu standout, Kaila Napolis, and the women’s beach volleyball squad of Thailand Southeast Asian Games gold winner Sunny Villapando who will team up this time with Sofiah Pagara, Khyle Progella and Grydelle Matibag.

Also in the radar are the basketball 3×3 quartets and triathlon’s Raven Alcoseba and Erika Burgos in the women’s side and the men’s trio of Andrew Remolino, Inaki Lorbes and Matthew Hermosa.

The Philippines have so far won five gold, 10 silver and 35 bronze medals in the games that had its inaugurals in 2008 in Bali, followed by the 2010 games in Oman, 2012 in Haiyang (China) and 2014 in Phuket.