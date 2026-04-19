La Salle completes magnificent 14-game sweep to advance outright to Finals

La Salle left it all on the floor—and the reward was an outright Finals berth after completing a magnificent 14-game elimination round sweep of the UAAP Season 88 Collegiate Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

The Lady Spikers engineered a remarkable fourth-set comeback before showing nerves of steel in the fifth to defeat the National University Lady Bulldogs, 27-25, 15-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13, on Sunday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in front of 19,419 fans.

La Salle sealed the win in dramatic fashion after what initially appeared to be NU tying the match at 14-all due to a four-touch violation on the Lady Spikers.

However, La Salle challenged for a block touch. Upon review, the video challenge referee spotted an earlier infraction—a net fault by Arah Panique that occurred before the four-touch violation. This prompted first referee Jay Deriquito to initiate a referee’s challenge, confirming the net fault and awarding the point, the victory, and the Finals berth to the Lady Spikers.

“At least nakuha namin, nasweep namin. ‘Yung nangyari nung fourth set siguro talagang ginusto ng mga bata na manalo. Ever since lamang ang NU nung fourth set eh, talagang kinapitan. ‘Yung puso nandoon, talagang ginustong gusto talaga nila manalo,” said La Salle deputy coach Noel Orcullo.

“Sabi namin sa mga bata, mahirap itong pagdadaanan natin na sweep, kailangan lang talaga natin mag tiyaga. Tiyagain lang natin bawat puntos, huwag tayo maiinip, gawin lang natin kung ano ‘yung sistema na tinitraining natin. At least kahit papaano nung fifth set kinapitan pa rin, talagang ‘yung puso nandoon.”

This marks La Salle’s first elimination round sweep since Season 76 (2013-14), when it ultimately fell short in the Finals against Ateneo de Manila University in four games.

The Lady Spikers also became the first team to sweep the women’s eliminations since the Lady Bulldogs in Season 84 (2022), when NU went on to claim the championship with a 16-0 record.

La Salle will make its 22nd Finals appearance and is aiming for its 13th title overall.

NU moved within striking distance in the fourth set after Vange Alinsug scored through the block of Amie Provido and Shevana Laput to give the Lady Bulldogs a 23-21 lead—just two points away from ending La Salle’s unbeaten run.

But the Lady Spikers responded with a comeback to remember. Provido delivered back-to-back points, Mikole Reyes fired a service ace, and Angel Canino forced a deciding set with a through-the-block hit, 25-23.

The fifth set was as tight as expected, with neither side gaining more than a two-point edge.

Tied at 13-all, Laput unleashed a powerful crosscourt hit to give La Salle match point. Moments later, the dramatic challenge ended the match after two hours and 41 minutes.

“Hindi ko rin po inexpect na ganito ‘yung magiging outcome ng laro ko kasi gusto ko rin talaga tumulong sa ates, hindi lang tumulong, gusto ko rin talaga na isa ako sa nagko-contribute sa team, isa ako sa nasasandalan nila,” said Reterta, who delivered her best game in the UAAP with 21 points on 14 attacks, four aces, and three blocks, along with 18 receptions and 15 digs.

Canino added a well-rounded performance with 15 points, 16 receptions, and 12 digs, while Laput contributed 16 points and nine digs.

Provido also finished with 15 points built on 10 attacks and five blocks, while Lilay Del Castillo added seven points, highlighted by four blocks.

La Salle now awaits the winner of the stepladder semifinals featuring NU, Adamson University, and the final spot to be contested between University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University.

The Lady Bulldogs (9-4) can still secure the No. 2 seed and a bye to the second stepladder phase with a win over the Golden Tigresses on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Alinsug led NU with 22 points, 12 receptions, and nine digs, while Arah Panique added 19 points on 15 spikes and four blocks.

Sam Cantada chipped in 14 points, 24 receptions, and 11 digs, while Chams Maaya contributed 15 points, including nine attacks, five blocks, and an ace.

Both setters orchestrated their offenses well, with La Salle’s Eshana Nunag tallying 28 excellent sets and NU’s Camilla Lamina recording 32.

The liberos also stood out, as La Salle’s Lyka De Leon posted 22 receptions and 15 digs, while NU’s Shaira Jardio registered 35 digs and 16 receptions