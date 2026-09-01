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Teens strangle bookkeeper to death inside QC hotel

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
3 Min Read
The 57-year-old victim was found lifeless inside the bathroom of his hotel room in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of the QCPD CIDU)

By Trixee Rosel

Three minors were arrested after a 57‑year‑old freelance bookkeeper was found brutally murdered inside the bathroom of his Quezon City hotel room on Aug. 26.

The victim’s body was discovered around 11:20 a.m. by hotel staff who forced open the door after repeated knocks went unanswered. Inside, they were met with a gruesome scene — the man’s lifeless body sprawled on the bathroom floor, his belongings scattered, and blood smeared across the room.

Police investigators later confirmed he died of asphyxia after being strangled. Evidence suggested he was first bludgeoned on the head with a bottle before a pillow was pressed against his face to suffocate him.

CCTV footage revealed the victim’s final hours with three male minors he had met through a social media app. The suspects were seen entering his room, then leaving together at night carrying backpacks stuffed with his possessions.

They stole cellphones, a wristwatch, IDs, bank cards, and passbooks, later withdrawing ₱150,000 from his accounts and charging nearly ₱40,000 to his credit card.

A cellphone left behind at the crime scene became the key to cracking the case. With the victim’s wife’s consent, police accessed the device and discovered it was synced with other phones used by the suspects.

Photos and data led investigators to trace the stolen gadgets and pinpoint their movements.

Authorities also tracked down a transport network driver hired by the minors, who cooperated and provided crucial leads.

This triggered a hot‑pursuit operation: on Aug. 29, two suspects aged 16 and 17 were cornered in Barangay Segunda Pulo, Lumban, Laguna. Hours later, a third suspect, 16, was captured in Trapiche 3, Tanauan City, Batangas.

Recovered from the minors were the victim’s stolen items, including cellphones, a wristwatch, and bank cards.

The three were placed under protective custody but face robbery with homicide complaints to be filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said the suspects showed above‑average discernment in assessment, proving they understood the gravity of their actions.

The victim’s family has been informed, and his remains are expected to be brought back to Mindanao.

 

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