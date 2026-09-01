Metro Manila choked by haze from Indonesia fires

By Jel Santos and Diann Calucin

Air quality across Metro Manila plunged to dangerous levels on Tuesday, Sept. 1, as haze linked to massive forest and land fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra, Indonesia blanketed the capital.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau (DENR‑EMB) reported that 11 of 15 monitoring stations in the National Capital Region registered “acutely unhealthy” PM2.5 readings, with Parañaque’s Don Bosco station hitting an alarming AQI of 300 — just one point below the “emergency” threshold.

Prevailing winds were believed to have carried smoke from the Indonesian fires toward the Philippines.

In Manila, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso confirmed that three of the city’s five monitoring stations recorded “very unhealthy” AQI levels, consistent with DENR‑EMB data.

He urged residents to wear masks — even doubling up — and to stay indoors as much as possible.

Domagoso warned that the haze could aggravate respiratory conditions and said the city’s hospitals were on alert for a possible surge in patients.

The DENR‑EMB advised the public to minimize outdoor activities, especially children, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions.

It recommended the use of N95 masks or their equivalent when going outside.

Officials stressed that the deteriorating air quality was not caused by local pollution alone but by transboundary haze drifting into the country from Indonesia’s ongoing forest fires.