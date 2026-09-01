Man throws dead dog into Marikina River

By Richielyn Canlas

Outrage erupted after a man was caught on video hurling a sack containing a dead dog into the Marikina River, an act that city officials vowed would not go unpunished.

The viral footage, uploaded on Aug. 30 by Facebook user Angelica Nvrr Casas, showed the man clutching the sack as the uploader pleaded with him not to throw it.

Ignoring her, he flung the sack into the water and even appeared to smile afterward.

Casas, visibly angered, remarked, “Tuwang‑tuwa ka pa, kuya, oh.”

Marikina Mayor Maan Teodoro condemned the act, calling it “bastos at nakakapanggigil,” and confirmed that the man had already been located.

She assured the public that appropriate charges would be filed, stressing that such cruelty has no place in the city.

Casas, a fur mom, expressed her disgust, saying the man treated the dog like garbage.

“Patay na nga yung aso, itatapon mo pa sa ilog na parang walang halaga ang buhay niya?! Sana man lang inilibing na lang nang maayos,” she said, adding that animals deserve dignity and respect even in death.

The incident has sparked calls for compassion and responsibility toward both animals and the environment, with Teodoro vowing that justice will be pursued against the perpetrator.