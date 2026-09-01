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Heavily-armed druggie shot dead in Negros shootout

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A 43-year-old suspected drug personality was killed after allegedly resisting from police in a gun raid in Barangay Inolingan, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental on Sunday, Aug. 30. (Photo via Glazyl Masculino)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A suspected drug personality was killed in a brief but violent shootout with police during a raid in Barangay Inolingan, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Police said the target, identified as 43‑year‑old Reynan, bolted from his home and fled toward a mountainous area when officers arrived to serve a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. As he ran, he allegedly opened fire on the pursuing team, forcing operatives to retaliate.

The exchange of gunfire lasted about a minute, ending with Reynan fatally hit. Recovered from the scene were a 12‑gauge shotgun, ammunition, and a .45 caliber Colt pistol.

Moises Padilla police chief Police Major Ryan Villasario said Reynan had previously escaped a buy‑bust operation and was considered armed and dangerous, often threatening customers in the illegal drug trade.

Villasario stressed that officers did not anticipate the raid escalating into a firefight but had no choice but to defend themselves once shots were fired. He added that police are prepared to face any complaints related to the incident.

 

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