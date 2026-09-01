Family feud turns deadly as nephew hacks uncle dead in Negros

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – A long‑standing grudge fueled by harassment ended in bloodshed when a 64‑year‑old man was hacked to death by his nephew in Barangay Mabini, Escalante City, Negros Occidental, on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Police identified the victim as “Benjo,” who was reportedly intoxicated and walking home when his nephew, “Jethro,” suddenly attacked him with a sickle.

Escalante City Police Station investigator Police Chief Master Sgt. Rodel Betic said the suspect had grown resentful of his uncle’s drunken behavior, which allegedly included harassing relatives whenever he was intoxicated.

Investigators believe Jethro seized the moment to exact revenge as his uncle staggered home that night.

Benjo sustained multiple hack wounds and died on the spot.

The suspect later surrendered to a barangay official and was turned over to police, who recovered the 16‑inch murder weapon.

Family members initially agreed not to pursue charges, acknowledging the victim’s repeated harassment when drunk.