Cyclones, ‘Habagat’ leave 33 dead, billions in damages

By Jel Santos

Thirty‑three people died, 19 were injured, and three remained missing due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones “Luis,” “Maymay,” and “Neneng,” along with the southwest monsoon or “Habagat,” the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Monday, Aug. 31.

OCD Disaster Preparedness Service Director Vicente Gregorio Tomas said during a briefing that the figures were recorded as of noon.

“Ang mga namatay po, 33 po ang naka‑record. Injured is 19. Missing naman po is tatlo,” he said.

Tomas added that 2.5 million families, comprising 8.8 million individuals, were affected by the weather disturbances.

He identified Regions I, II, III, V, VI, IX, Calabarzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the National Capital Region, and Mimaropa as among the affected areas.

According to the OCD, a total of 1,365 evacuation centers were accommodating 46,900 families, or 164,500 individuals.

“Number of evacuation centers totals 1,365. Ang families po inside the different evacuation centers is 46,900, and individuals po is 164,500,” Tomas said.

The OCD also reported that 3,300 houses were damaged, with 2,900 partially damaged and 405 totally destroyed.

“Sa damages naman po ay houses, 3,300; ang partially po doon ay 2,900; ang totally damaged naman po ay 405,” he said.

Damage to infrastructure was estimated at ₱6.12 billion, while agricultural losses stood at ₱2.32 billion.

Tomas said assistance provided to affected communities totaled ₱1.78 billion, while 117 areas were placed under a state of calamity.

“As regards sa assistance provided po, in total po ₱1.78 billion, and of course the state of calamity is in 117 areas,” he said.