UST, FEU dominate table tennis tourney

Reigning UAAP champions University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University capped an action-packed 2026 PTTF Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Challenge by claiming the Men’s and Women’s Division 1 titles, respectively, on Sunday at the Home Court at Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

It was a 1–2 finish for the reigning six-peat men’s champions, with UST-1, featuring reigning UAAP MVP Abraham Antivo IV, multiple-time UAAP High School Boys’ MVP Jebb Datahan, and Season 86 Rookie of the Year Josh Manlapaz, taking the title over UST-2’s Josh Aguilar, Al-J Sanchez, Alvin Sevilla, and Aljay Villena.

The tournament was backed by the Huaching Foundation, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Topcoms Marketing Inc.—the authorized distributor of Mizuno Philippines—Cara Celine Dormtel, Gold Cross Security Agency, and Best Options Assistance Inc., along with Dino Jalandoni, Bombit Silva, and Eric Ongkauco.

On the women’s side, FEU-1 also secured the championship in two matches, with Shy Gabisay and Christine Golez defeating De La Salle College of Saint Benilde’s Zachi Chua and Gytha Valdez, 6–11, 11–6, 11–9, 11–3, in the doubles match.

Last UAAP season’s MVP Chrishien Santillan earlier defeated her NCAA counterpart Jesmaine Tayag, 11–5, 11–5, 11–7, to put FEU on the cusp of the championship.

The two Tiger Paddlers squads dominated their respective Katipunan foes in the semifinals. UST-1 swept University of the Philippines-2 in two matches, 3–2 and 3–1, while UST-2 also defeated UP-2 in two matches, 3–0 and 3–1.

Meanwhile, FEU-1 took down Blue Paddlers-1 in two matches, 3–1 and 3–0, while CSB stopped the Angel Laude-led DLSU-1 in both matches, 3–2, to arrange the championship showdown.

Over in Division 2, UST-3 completed its dominant run by sweeping Rizal Technological University-2, 3–0 and 3–0, to claim the men’s title, while University of Mindanao-3 captured the women’s championship over UP-2.

UST-3’s men’s team was composed of Dirk Atilano, Josh Canalin, Louise Gacias, and Laurence Melendez, while UM-3 fielded Ayesha Quibol, Charlotte Delos Reyes, and Jennylee Dable.

UST-5, featuring high school boys’ singles champion Emmanuel Paculba alongside Josh Banas and Franz Acasio, won the high school boys’ team title.

National Academy of Sports-1, meanwhile, claimed the high school girls’ championship over NAS-2.