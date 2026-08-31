UAAP tweaks schedule for Asian Games, FIBA tourneys

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has decided to only hold five game days in September as several of its student-athletes will be playing for Gilas Pilipinas squads in the coming 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan and the FIBA 3×3 Under-23 World Cup in Wuhan, China.

With UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball firing off on Sunday, Sept. 13, the league adjusted its final schedule to give way for the cagers who were selected to don the national colors on international competitions.

“We have always believed that the UAAP’s mission goes beyond the competition. We are here to develop student-athletes who can represent our schools, but we are equally proud when they get the opportunity to represent the country,” said this season’s president Mark Molina of Far Eastern University.

“The UAAP will always support all our national teams, and we are willing to adjust our schedules whenever necessary to give our student-athletes the opportunity to serve the Philippines,” he added.

The UAAP is set to hold games on the 16th, 26th and 30th at Mall of Asia Arena, and on the 13th and 19th at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reigning champion De La Salle faces National University in the main event on Sept. 13.

La Salle’s Luis Pablo and Doy Dungo together with UST’s Koji Buenaflor are called up for the men’s 3×3 team of the Asian Games slated Sept. 21 to 25, while Kacey Dela Rosa and Co. banner the women’s 5-on-5 basketball team.