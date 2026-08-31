Take a bow, Abai! June Mar Fajardo formally bids Gilas goodbye

By REYNALD MAGALLON

June Mar Fajardo checked into the game in the second quarter of the Gilas Pilipinas game against Iran and the entire crowd inside the Mall of Asia Arena erupted and cheered in unison

Moments after, the 6-foot-10 center got the ball on the post, pounded it against his defender and then sized up and made a familiar jump hook, generating a wave of MVP chants from the adoring Gilas fans.

The fans simply wouldn’t let Fajardo, one of the greatest to ever wear a Gilas jersey, walk away from the national team quietly.

And they made sure to give the Cebuano gentle giant a farewell to remember.

“Nakakatuwa, dito ako magre-retire sa homecourt. Ginawa ko best ko, binigay ko best ko, nirepresent ko yung bansa sa abot ng makakaya ko,” said the usually smiling Fajardo.

Happy and calm. Although admittedly, Fajardo was a bit emotional.

“Ang bilis ng panahon. Ito na talaga kaya nga kanina nung national anthem parang naemotional ako kasi parang yun na yung last n makikita ko yung apelyido ko sa scoreboard,” said Fajardo.

“Pero masaya ako. Proud ako sa kung anong naachieve ko sa national team. Marami akong natuunan. Marami akong memories na nakuha,” he added.

Time flies fast indeed.

Thirteen years ago, a raw yet promising Fajardo joined the national team in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championships at the same venue, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Back then he was simply Fajardo. No 10 PBA MVPs and 12 league titles yet. He was just a rookie who mostly played as backup to then Gilas naturalized center Marcus Douthit. Nonetheless, he provided the Nationals the size it long hoped for.

He ended his career, this time ushering a new era of Gilas big men with the emergence of Kai Sotto and AJ Edu, who both worked hard to give their senior a fitting farewell with a 68-56 win over Iran.

And for Fajardo, there couldn’t be a better ending to this chapter of his basketball career.

“Ito ipapa-frame ko ’to, itong lahat ng suot ko. Lalagyan ko ng ‘last game’,” said Fajardo, who also received the game ball at the end of the contest.

“Isang karangalan na matapos yung career ko sa panalo sa harap ng mga kababayan natin. Isang karangalan iyon,” he ended.