‘Sex Drive’ gets a hotter, bolder makeover with Apphle Celso, Angel Castro

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

“Sex Drive” is practically part of the canon of Philippine erotica.

The film was one of the bigger hits of its era, helping turn stars Maui Taylor and Katya Santos into even bigger names.

Now, director Bobby Bonifacio is hoping to recreate that magic with a new generation of VMX stars, Apphle Celso and Angel Castro.

But don’t call it a straight remake.

“It’s not an all-out copy of the original. We tweaked the story to keep it relevant for today’s audiences,” Bonifacio said.

And if you thought the original was already wild, the director promises this version turns up the heat even further.

“Parehong palaban at matapang ang mga bida ko rito, sina Apphle at Angel,” he said. “They gave me more than I asked them to make their scenes work.”

In the new “Sex Drive,” Angel plays Kelly while Apphle takes on the role of Sasha, best friends who hit the road together for a getaway.

Their plans take an unexpected turn when they meet Cartzs, played by Benz Sangalang, and invite him to join their adventure.

From there, friendship gives way to attraction, and the road trip becomes considerably more interesting.

For Angel, one particular scene stands out as her most memorable.

“Ang pinaka-memorable para sa akin dito is yung may ginagawa kami ni Apphle, habang si Juan Calma, nagmimilagro,” she said.

Apphle, meanwhile, discovered that some of the film’s intimate scenes came with their own physical challenges.

“Challenging sa akin ’yung love scenes sa kotse, mainit at masikip kasi,” she said.

Apparently, the road trip comes with very little legroom and plenty of chemistry.

“Sex Drive” is now streaming on VMX.