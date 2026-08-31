Senators urge Pinoys to honor heroes by building a better nation

By Hannah Torregoza

As the country marked National Heroes Day on Monday, Aug. 31, senators called on Filipinos to draw strength from the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and use their legacy as a guide to confront today’s challenges.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian reminded citizens that honoring heroes means living with integrity and compassion: “Their sacrifice becomes more meaningful if each of us serves our family, community, and country with honesty and care.”

He urged Filipinos to safeguard public funds and ensure government programs truly benefit every household, especially amid flooding, corruption, rising food and electricity costs, and education woes.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan echoed the call, stressing that real heroes are found among ordinary Filipinos—parents, especially OFWs, who sacrifice daily for their families; farmers and fisherfolk who feed the nation despite exploitation; and environment defenders who protect land, forests, and seas.

He also hailed riders, social workers, health professionals, and volunteers who braved recent floods to deliver food, medicine, and aid.

“That is the Filipino hero: one who does not yield to life’s challenges,” Pangilinan said, underscoring that National Heroes Day is not only about those in history books but also about unsung heroes who continue to serve with courage and compassion.